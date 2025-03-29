E-Paper | March 29, 2025

Joint mission to assess HIV spread in Taunsa

Our Correspondent Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 11:02am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting in Lahore on Friday to investigate the reported spread of AIDS in Taunsa tehsil.

The session reviewed the causes behind the outbreak and directed authorities to take immediate action, says a handout released here.

She sought a detailed operational plan to contain the spread of AIDS in Taunsa.

On her directives, Unicef, WHO and the Punjab Health Department will form a joint mission to assess the situation.

The joint team will conduct history tracing of affected children to determine the source of infection. Mass screening will be carried out in affected areas to identify potential cases.

The Taunsa Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and other medical facilities will establish dedicated AIDS treatment centers.

The CM directed that all affected children will receive free and comprehensive treatment, with no negligence tolerated. Authorities have been instructed to identify those responsible for the outbreak and take strict action.

“We will not tolerate any lapses in the treatment of AIDS-affected children. Effective measures must be taken to protect at-risk populations,” said Maryam.

The joint mission will also submit recommendations to the Punjab government for long-term AIDS prevention and control strategies.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2025

