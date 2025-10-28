E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Body found after fire near Karachi University destroys over a dozen makeshift houses

Imtiaz Ali Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 09:25pm
A picture of two of the 52 fire tenders after they arrived at the Karachi Port in January 2021. Used for representation only. — DawnNewsTV/File
A body was found after a fire which erupted near the University of Karachi (KU) on Tuesday evening destroyed huts and damaged graves and flats, according to officials.

A statement released by Rescue 1122 after the fire was brought under control said that the body of a 50-year-old man was recovered during a search operation.

Earlier, Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan told Dawn.com that the fire erupted in the dry bushes outside KU. As a result, the fire spread rapidly due to heavy winds.

“It [the fire] engulfed a nearby graveyard, damaging some graves, while around 10-20 huts (makeshift houses) were destroyed,” the spokesperson said. “The fire also reached a nearby housing complex, which prompted citizens to vacate their flats.”

Khan said that 12 to 15 flats that were exposed to fire were vacated and residents were relocated to safe places. He added that 12 fire tenders were engaged to control the blaze.

A later statement from Rescue-1122 said that the fire had been brought under control and that “the cooling process is underway”.

