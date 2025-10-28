E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Fazl, Bilawal mull ‘joint strategy’

Kalbe Ali Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 08:14am
The combo file photo shows JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Via DawnNewsTV/PPP/File
The combo file photo shows JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Via DawnNewsTV/PPP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam met on Monday to discuss the prevailing political situation and formulate a joint strategy on key national issues.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari called on Maulana Fazl at his residence to discuss political and parliamentary matters. JUI-F sources said that the focus of the discussion was to formulate a collective strategy related to new legislation and develop parliamentary cooperation between the PPP and the JUI-F.

They claimed that Mr Bhutto-Zardari stressed the importance of the role of opposition parties in the upcoming legislation — a probable reference to a new constitutional amendment that is on the cards. Maulana Fazl expressed concerns over the attitude and relationship between the government and the opposition parties.

The meeting comes a day after a senior JUI-F leader said his party would march on Islamabad and organise a series of nationwide gatherings against flawed government policies.

In the meeting, the PPP leaders also emphasised joint action on national issues, such as security and stability, the economy, and electoral reforms. Both sides discussed the role of parliamentary parties regarding the Afghanistan crisis.

It may be noted that Pakis­tan and Afghanistan enga­ged in brief but intense skirmishes over the issue of cross-border terrorism. Cur­r­e­ntly, talks between the two are underway in Turkiye.

The PPP delegation included Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Humayun Khan and Jamil Soomro, while the JUI-F delegation included Maulana Asad Mahmood and Mufti Abrar.

‘No interest in JUI-F’

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja, separately, said the PTI did not see a possibility of the JUI-F supporting it for the NA opposition leader slot.

In response to a question regarding chatter of a new NA opposition leader and whether the JUI-F will support the PTI, Mr Raja said, “Cons­idering the past, I don’t think they will go with us at the end, and whether they form an alliance with the PPP or the PML-N, I cannot say anything about it, but we (PTI) don’t really have any interest in it.”

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Journalism’s burden

Journalism’s burden

Arifa Noor
It is no longer necessary that once the borders of Pakistan are crossed, threatened journalists will be able to breathe freely.

Editorial

Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe