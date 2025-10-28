E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Flight delays soar past 1,660 as US shutdown hits 27th day

Agencies Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
WASHINGTON: Air travel turmoil deepened with more than 1,660 flights delayed nationwide on Monday and more than 8,600 delays on Sunday, with air traffic controller absences surging amid a federal government shutdown now in its 27th day.

The Federal Aviation Administration cited staffing shortages affecting flights across the Southeast and at Newark Airport in New Jersey, while the FAA imposed a ground delay at Los Angeles International that delayed flights by an average of 25 minutes.

Southwest Airlines had 45pc, or 2,000, of its flights delayed on Sunday, while American Airlines had nearly 1,200, or a third, of its flights delayed, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website. United Airlines had 24pc, or 739, of its flights delayed and Delta Air Lines had 17pc, or 610, of its flights delayed.

A US Department of Transpor­tation official said 44pc of Sundays delays stemmed from controller absences up sharply from the usual 5pc. Roughly 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Trans­portation Security Administration officers must work without pay and will miss their first full pay cheque on Tuesday.

The mounting delays and cancellations are fueling public frustration and intensifying scrutiny of the shutdowns impact, raising pressure on lawmakers to resolve the budget impasse.

Shutdown data

The federal agencies responsible for indicators of US economic activity, including the Bureau of Labour Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau, have suspended the collection and distribution of nearly all data for the duration the shutdown.

Much of the data from private-sector sources, however, will continue to be issued, although some of those series rely in part on earlier government reports and will also cease publication during the shutdown. Following is the forward calendar of economic reports that had been scheduled to be issued in the coming days, noting which releases will be suspended should the shutdown still be in effect and which will continue to be issued.

The stakes

This shutdown isn’t your garden-variety gridlock — it’s already the second-longest in history and neither side looks close to backing down.

It is the first significant shutdown driven by Democrats, and only the second time the government has paused over demands to spend rather than save.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

