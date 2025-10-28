E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Govt plans monthly stipend for prayer leaders

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
LAHORE: The Punjab government will introduce a monthly stipend for prayer leaders (imams) of 65,000 mosques across the province.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said this is the first initiative of its kind in Pakistan’s history.

“Imams are highly respected members of a society and it is inappropriate for local communities to collect donations to pay them. The Punjab government will take responsibility for providing financial support to prayer leaders to ensure their dignity and welfare,” she said.

The CM took the step following the Punjab police action against the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.

Screening of all personnel deployed for the security of CM Maryam has also been launched following a crackdown on the TLP.

The CM was also briefed about the projects for the construction and renovation of mosques which were part of the Annual Development Programme (ADP). She said these projects should be completed at the earliest and all necessary measures must be taken to maintain the sanctity and proper upkeep of mosques across Punjab.

She also directed to repair all roads connecting to Raiwind ahead of the annual Tablighi congregation.

She also directed the DCs and ACs to personally visit prayer leaders in their respective areas to strengthen community engagement in the province. She also directed to ensure strict enforcement against illegal use of loudspeakers.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

