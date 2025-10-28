Iqbal Manzil’s restoration: Tourism dept to sign MoU with Turkish agency

LAHORE: The Punjab tourism department is signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TKA) to restore Javed Manzil (Iqbal Museum), Lahore, as the latter has committed Rs100 million for the purpose.

The MoU is expected to be signed at the Turkish National Day celebrations being held at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) auditorium in Islamabad on Tuesday (today).

Tourism Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta held a meeting with TKA Country Coordinator Ms Saleha Tuna and her technical team here on Monday and discussed the project’s way forward, including its technical and legal aspects, exploring options for on-site or virtual coordination with Turkish agency’s technical team.

The meeting agreed that the previous groundwork, technical designs, display concepts and documentation would be shared with TKA to ensure a well-coordinated and effectively implemented project.

It was planned that the project be completed before November 2026, aligning with the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal next year.

The meeting was also attended by Archeology Director General Zaheer Abbas Malik and other officials concerned.

In a separate meeting, the tourism department reviewed the development plan of Kasur Museum, focusing on the building’s current structural condition and proposed enhancements for improved visitors’ experience.

The discussions covered the existing master plan, proposed site layout and the development of new museum galleries with proper curation and modern display standards.

The session also included a review of the Tomb of Wakeel Khan and its integration into the broader conservation strategy for preserving Kasur’s cultural and architectural heritage.

The tourism department officials also visited the Sialkot Museum to assess the progress on the ongoing construction and development works for the new facility. The visit focused on reviewing structural improvements, display arrangements and overall readiness to enhance the visitors’ experience and preserve the city’s rich heritage.

Meanwhile, the consul from the Embassy of Hungary, Islamabad, visited the Lahore Museum and admired its diverse collection representing Pakistan’s vibrant culture, art and heritage.

The consul appreciated the museum’s efforts in preserving and showcasing the nation’s cultural legacy, describing it as a remarkable symbol of artistic and historical richness.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025