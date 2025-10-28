E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Private hospitals to implement PHC’s digital set-up

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has notified the mandatory implementation of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) for all category-I private hospitals, representing a paradigm shift from paper-based record-keeping to integrated digital healthcare service delivery.

Developed after extensive consultative processes involving leading private hospitals and clinical experts, the system provides a comprehensive digital framework, which seamlessly integrates clinical, administrative and financial functions into a unified platform.

A spokesperson for the PHC said here on Monday that the notified system introduces a unified platform encompassing essential hospital modules, including outpatient department management, emergency services, laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, with formulary control and drug interaction checking, with incident reporting, among other functional areas constituting modern hospital operations.

Its implementation will be executed strategically in three carefully designed phases, ensuring gradual adaptation, systematic capacity building and minimal disruption to clinical services.

PHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz described the initiative as a transformative step towards building a modern, resilient and continuously learning healthcare system which leverages technology as a fundamental enabler of quality, safety and accountability.

He emphasised that the information system would streamline hospital operations while creating real-time data linkages with the PHC’s regulatory systems.

“The HMIS provides the technological infrastructure to make systematic quality improvement operationally feasible,” he added, noting that digital records enable hospitals to track clinical outcomes, identify adverse event patterns, benchmark performance and implement evidence-based interventions with measurable impact assessment.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe