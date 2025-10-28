Dialogue, discussion on food and nutrition

LAHORE: The Kausar Abdullah Malik School of Life Sciences (KAMSLS) at the Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) jointly organised the dialogue to observe the World Food Day 2025, under the global theme “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future”.

The dialogue, “Climate Action for Food Security and Nutrition in Pakistan,” brought together prominent policymakers, researchers, development practitioners, and representatives from government and non-governmental organizations to deliberate on the escalating challenges of climate change and their implications for national food and nutrition security.

The opening session had welcome address by Prof Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik, followed by the speakers including Farrah Naz, country director, GAIN-Pakistan, Dr Muhammad Bilal Sadiq, chairperson KAMSLS-FCCU, Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, DG PAFDA, and Dr Kiran Khursheed, secretary Food Department, Punjab and James Robert Okoth, officer-in-charge, FAO.

During the policy dialogue session, Dr Faiz Rasool, GAIN-Pakistan, Hammad Naqi Khan, DG, WWF-Pakistan, Dr Khurram Muaz, KAMSLS-FCCU, and Tannaza Sadaf, GAIN-Pakistan shared their perspectives on sustainable policy frameworks, climate adaptation strategies, and innovation-led approaches for achieving food system resilience.

A panel discussion, moderated by Tannaza Sadaf, brought together experts including Dr Muhammad Nasir from PAFDA, Dr Asma Saeed from the PCSIR, Asad Imran of the WWF-Pakistan, Nawaz Manik, from the Environmental Protection Agency, Punjab), and Amna Rafique from the Punjab Food Authority.

The panelists underscored importance of cross-sectoral collaboration, integrated policy implementation and knowledge sharing to address the multifaceted challenges of climate change, food safety and nutrition in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025