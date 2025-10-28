E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Dialogue, discussion on food and nutrition

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Kausar Abdullah Malik School of Life Sciences (KAMSLS) at the Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) jointly organised the dialogue to observe the World Food Day 2025, under the global theme “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future”.

The dialogue, “Climate Action for Food Security and Nutrition in Pakistan,” brought together prominent policymakers, researchers, development practitioners, and representatives from government and non-governmental organizations to deliberate on the escalating challenges of climate change and their implications for national food and nutrition security.

The opening session had welcome address by Prof Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik, followed by the speakers including Farrah Naz, country director, GAIN-Pakistan, Dr Muhammad Bilal Sadiq, chairperson KAMSLS-FCCU, Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, DG PAFDA, and Dr Kiran Khursheed, secretary Food Department, Punjab and James Robert Okoth, officer-in-charge, FAO.

During the policy dialogue session, Dr Faiz Rasool, GAIN-Pakistan, Hammad Naqi Khan, DG, WWF-Pakistan, Dr Khurram Muaz, KAMSLS-FCCU, and Tannaza Sadaf, GAIN-Pakistan shared their perspectives on sustainable policy frameworks, climate adaptation strategies, and innovation-led approaches for achieving food system resilience.

A panel discussion, moderated by Tannaza Sadaf, brought together experts including Dr Muhammad Nasir from PAFDA, Dr Asma Saeed from the PCSIR, Asad Imran of the WWF-Pakistan, Nawaz Manik, from the Environmental Protection Agency, Punjab), and Amna Rafique from the Punjab Food Authority.

The panelists underscored importance of cross-sectoral collaboration, integrated policy implementation and knowledge sharing to address the multifaceted challenges of climate change, food safety and nutrition in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe