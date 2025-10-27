E-Paper | October 27, 2025

‘Preparation of PSL franchise agreements enter final stages’, PCB says

Agencies Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 12:39pm
Photo via X/@thePSLt20
LAHORE: Preparations for a new 10-year Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise agreement have entered the final stages, the country’s cricket board announced on Sunday, as the league moves towards its most significant expansion since inception.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said representatives of the chartered firm EY MENA met with the board’s chairman Mohsin Naqvi to present the PSL’s valuation report, which will serve as the basis for the upcoming franchise contracts.

The meeting was also attended by PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer and PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed, while Mohsin Iqbal and his team from EY MENA briefed the chairman on the league’s updated market assessment.

According to the board, Naqvi directed the chartered firm to meet all PSL franchises and instructed officials to finalise new franchise agreements as soon as possible. The current six franchise contracts expire in December, while the number of teams is expected to increase to eight under the new structure.

The PCB said the new contracts would be based on the valuation report and would only be signed with eligible franchises. EY MENA has been tasked with determining the updated market value of all teams.

The move coincides with the board’s efforts to expand the league to six venues, as revealed by Salman in a podcast released on Friday.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

