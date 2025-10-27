Rs1.25 billion worth of road projects to be executed in PP-4 in current fiscal year

TAXILA: Member of the Public Accounts Committee Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan has said the government would spend a sum of Rs1.25 billion to execute new road development projects in Fatehjang and Pindigheb during the current fiscal year.

He revealed this during the inauguration ceremony of a road project in Jangal Union Council near Fatehjang on Sunday. An amount of Rs220 million has been allocated for the project which will connect Qutbal-Katarian-Dhoke Amanat via Bango and Link Road Jangal. The event was attended by former MPA Sardar Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, district party officials and local elders.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sher Ali Khan said under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, PP-4 comprising Fatehjang and Pindigheb had received record development allocations of Rs8.5 billion in the previous fiscal year for education, health, road infrastructure and public welfare projects. He emphasised that several major projects — including the Fatehjang-Pindigheb Khurd Road, Attock-Fatehjang Road, Haider Chowk-Thatti Gujran via Tanaza Dam-Ratwal Road and Kot Fateh Khan-Shahra-i-Chiragh Road are either completed or nearing completion.

He reiterated that his mission was to eliminate the sense of deprivation among people of his constituency and ensure equitable development. The ceremony concluded with a note of gratitude from local representatives and community elders, who lauded the provincial government for its continued commitment to regional uplift and rural connectivity.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025