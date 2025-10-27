E-Paper | October 27, 2025

Over 200 girls trained in cutting-edge technologies

Jamil Nagri Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:52am
GILGIT: Over 200 girls were trained in cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), ChatGPT and content creation, in Skardu under an initiative of Educate A Girl, an NGO.

The training session for 217 young women was held at Fatima Jinnah Women College, Skardu, aimed at empowering women through education and digital skills.

The hands-on sessions helped participants explore how AI tools like ChatGPT are revolutionising communication, education, business, and storytelling and how they can use these tools to create their own content, launch freelancing careers and solve real-world problems. While the core focus remained on AI, ChatGPT and content creation, participants also benefited from short modules on climate action, sustainability, hospitality and beauty entrepreneurship, showcasing how diverse fields are being transformed by digital skills.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

