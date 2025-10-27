CM terms elimination of terrorism top priority

LAKKI MARWAT: Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has declared establishment of peace and elimination of terrorism as top priorities of his government, saying measures are being taken to strengthen police, improve infrastructure and equip them with modern and advanced weapons.

“In addition, the provincial government will pay special attention to strengthening Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch to enhance their professional capabilities,” he told a public meeting in Karak district on Sunday.

A good number of PTI workers from Lakki Marwat, Bannu and other districts also participated in the public meeting. MNA Shahid Khattak, former provincial minister Sajjad Barakwal and other speakers also spoke on the occasion.

The chief minister said that his government had ordered 70 bulletproof vehicles for police and 40 of them arrived while payment was made for the remaining 30 vehicles. He said that strengthening CTD would help in effectively dealing with the challenges of terrorism while increasing professional capacity of Special Branch personnel would make the intelligence gathering system more effective.

He linked people’s standard of living and provision of basic amenities with development and good governance. He said that special instructions were already issued to the administrations at district level in that regard.

“Our government will not allow anyone to become a king. DCs, DPOs and commissioners are servants of people and their doors should be open to people at all times,” said Mr Afridi.

He announced a zero tolerance policy against corruption and said that any government official found involved in corrupt practices would be sent home.

Declaring the construction of Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway as government’s top priority, he said that the biggest reason for the backwardness of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the deprivation of its people was stepmother’s treatment of federation.

“At the time of merger of Fata with KP, it was promised that the province would get Rs100 billion every year, but this promise was not fulfilled. The federation has to pay Rs550 billion to the province,” he claimed.

The chief minister demanded convening a meeting of National Finance Commission (NFC) and asked federal government to release Rs 2,200 billion net hydel profit to the province. “If the province does not get its rights through constitutional and legal means, people will have no option other than to take to streets,” he said.

Mr Afridi also announced several development projects for Karak and said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had the right to minerals discovered in the province.

Our correspondent from Kohat adds: The chief minister visited the house of martyred SP of Hangu Asad Zuber Afridi and offered fateha for the departed soul on Sunday.

He met with the bereaved family and prayed for granting them patience to bear this irreparable loss.

SP Asad Zubair had embraced martyrdom in a blast while going to inspect Ghalmina checkpost where a similar blast had occurred earlier.

The commissioner of Kohat division, Motasim Billah Shah, the regional police officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat, MNA Sheharyar Afridi, the district police officer, Dr Zahidulah, the deputy commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud, and local elders were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025