Lakki brick kilns to be brought under safety regulations

LAKKI MARWAT: The local administration is all set to bring brick kilns under the government enforced regulations in Lakki Marwat district to ensure their registration under the relevant laws and environmental and labour safety requirements.

In this connection, the deputy commissioner, Hameedullah Khan, paid a visit to several brick kilns and inspected the premises with regard to implementation of relevant laws and regulations by the owners.

During the visit, the official came to known that the kilns were being operated without fulfilling mandatory requirements including installation of the zigzag technology.

He also checked implementation of environmental regulations by the owners and reviewed kiln structure, fuel usage, emission control measures, and working conditions of the workers.

The DC said on the occasion that no kiln could operate unless it was properly registered and fully complied with the environmental and safety norms under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brick Kilns (Regulation and Registration) Act, 2024.

He asked the owners of brick making factories to install zigzag technology or other environmentally approved designs at their units to reduce air pollution and improve fuel efficiency.

“The use of rubber, plastic, waste oil or any hazardous material as fuel is strictly prohibited in brick kilns”, he said, asking the owners to use the fuels approved as per environmental guidelines such as coal or agricultural waste and keep emission levels within the set limits.

He said that his administration would not compromise on provision of safe working conditions, safety equipment, and clean drinking water for the workers, warning the brick kilns owners of stern legal action for employing children as labourers.

He directed the relevant authorities to check complete record of fuel consumption, production and employment of workers during their visits to kilns.

He said that a committee comprising official of industries department, representatives of brick kilns and other stakeholders would be formed soon to devise a uniform system for bricks’ price determination.

