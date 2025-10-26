E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Collective security

Editorial Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 08:58am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is much talk of collective security. In this regard, the signing of the Pakistan-Saudi Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement last month was seen as a major development in the geopolitical and defence spheres.

Though Islamabad and Riyadh have been allies for decades, the pact has solidified the defence relationship, even though questions remain about some of the finer details of the deal. Regardless, comments by Pakistani officials that the pact could be expanded to other states have led to speculation in global media that a ‘Muslim Nato’ may be in the works, specifically due to the stated mutual defence clause of the Pak-Saudi deal.

It is indeed an enticing — if difficult to achieve — idea that a collective defensive arrangement could prevent aggression against Muslim states. In the past year, Pakistan has faced aggression from India. Elsewhere, Israel has been on the rampage. In the current year alone, apart from the genocide in Gaza, the Zionist state has attacked Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Qatar and Iran. Perhaps if the Muslim states had a stronger defensive arrangement, Tel Aviv might have thought twice about carrying out the slaughter in occupied Palestine, as well as attacking sovereign countries at will.

While bilateral pacts are one thing, as this paper has previously noted, the framework for a defensive arrangement of Muslim states already exists in the shape of the Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, headed by former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif. The need is to extend this coalition to all OIC members, and ensure that aggression against one is indeed considered aggression against all. Excluding any Muslim state will defeat the purpose of the entire endeavour. This reformed alliance should focus on collective defence, and no other states or blocs should feel threatened by it.

Though the OIC has hardly lived up to its potential, perhaps facing existential challenges to their sovereignty, Muslim states may now seriously consider putting up a united political and military defence to prevent aggression against all OIC members. Such an alliance can work on several principles, foremost of which can be defending against external threats and coordinating action against transnational terrorist groups.

Moreover, once Muslim states bind themselves under a collective defence framework, it may be easier to resolve intra-Muslim disputes peacefully, such as the Pakistan-Afghan stalemate. Nato may not be the best exemplar, but it has proven that European states that were once at war with each other have now combined forces for a common defence. Muslim states can choose to work in silos and pursue narrow interests. Or they can pool their resources and put up a collective defence in times of immense insecurity.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...