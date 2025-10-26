E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Meeting denied

Editorial Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:58am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court bench, headed by the IHC chief justice, had ordered the Adiala jail superintendent to ensure that meetings with incarcerated prime minister Imran Khan were arranged twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with his lawyers, family members and party leaders, according to the SOPs. Shortly thereafter, when a group of PTI leaders, including the new KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi arrived at Adiala jail to meet their jailed leader, they were once again prevented from doing so. In the end, they could do little but register a protest outside the jail premises. It bears noting that the superintendent of Adiala jail had been present in the IHC when the court’s directives were issued. As such, there seems to be no good justification for why a clear order of the court was so casually set aside by the jail authorities.

Mr Afridi, who was one of the petitioners in the cases heard by the IHC, has wished to meet Mr Khan ever since he was elected chief minister, but has had scant luck in the endeavour. “He might give me some good advice […] There is nothing wrong with us wanting to meet our leader,” he told the media, while protesting the denial of his meeting with Mr Khan. Even the IHC had not disagreed. After all, even in the past, jailed political leaders have been allowed to meet their lieutenants and offer their guidance. Further, given the vitiated sociopolitical and security situation in KP, it would have been good optics if this long-sought meeting had been allowed. Instead, the message that was sent out was that neither law nor court directives can bind what has become a state within the state. It is disquieting how threadbare the ‘rule of law’ has become. The judiciary has only itself to blame.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...