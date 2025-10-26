E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Verdict on PTI President Elahi’s acquittal plea deferred till Nov 8

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 10:26am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: A special court on Saturday deferred the verdict on an application filed by PTI President Parvez Elahi seeking his acquittal in a money laundering case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Judge Arif Khan Niazi had reserved the verdict on Sept 27 and scheduled its announcement for Oct 25. However, the judge has now rescheduled the announcement of the decision for Nov 8.

During the hearing, the court also accepted a request for a one-time exemption from personal appearance on behalf of Mr Elahi, after his counsel informed the judge that the former chief minister could not appear due to the death of a close relative.

According to the FIA, the sons and the daughters-in-law of the former chief minister allegedly committed money laundering through a low cadre employee of the Punjab Assembly. It claimed the suspects used the bank accounts of Qaiser Iqbal Bhatti, a peon of the assembly, to launder money.

The FIA stated that unexplained transactions amounting to millions of rupees were traced in the accounts of both the peon and the children of Mr Elahi. It alleged that the assets of the peon were found beyond his known sources of income. The agency clarified that the inquiry in question was independent and unrelated to any previous investigation, as it had been initiated against a government employee and the assembly’s peon.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...