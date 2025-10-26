E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Pakistan Engineering Development Board gets new chief

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 09:24am
Engineering Development Board(EDB) held a session Digital Governance, 17 January. —Photo via EDB website
ISLAMABAD: After a gap of nine months, the government has appointed Hamad Ali Mansoor as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

Mr Mansoor’s appointment, in the MP-I scale, is for a three-year term. The position had been vacant since January, and the recruitment process was initiated through an advertisement issued on Nov 17, 2024.

According to the Ministry of Industries and Production, a total of 248 applications were received. Thirty-three eligible candidates were shortlisted and interviewed by the selection committee in February. The committee recommended a panel of three candidates in order of merit: Hamad Ali Mansoor, Akhtar Ahmad Bughio and Shakeel Zahid.

Established in 1995, the EDB functions under the Ministry of Industries and Production to promote, facilitate and regulate the engineering sector in Pakistan.

Mr Mansoor holds an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, York University, Toronto. He has over three decades of experience in industrial policy, manufacturing and infrastructure development, with a focus on renewable energy and sustainable growth.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

