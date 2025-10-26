Sindh govt plans another major anti-dacoit operation in Ghotki’s riverine areas

SUKKUR: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has said that the law enforcement agencies are determined to eliminate all dacoit gangs and their members who would not lay down their arms.

He was speaking to lawyers at the Ghotki Bar Association in Mirpur Mathelo on Saturday.

He said the cases of those dacoits who were surrendering before police would be proceeded in courts of law.

The minister claimed that no incident of kidnapping for ransom had occurred in Ghotki district in recent days.

Home minister says outlaws surrendering in large numbers to avoid being killed in police action

Encouraging gangsters to give up their criminal activities and live a peaceful life, the minister held out the assurance that they and their relatives would not be harassed by police once they surrendered before law.

“We are going to launch a major anti-dacoit operation in Rwanti and other riverine areas soon,” he announced, and noted that a large number of dacoits earlier operating in the riverine areas had already surrendered before police to avoid being killed in encounters and operations.

He said the main targets of the upcoming operations would be the Shar, Sundrani, Jagirani and other such most active gangs.

“We are giving tribal leaders an opportunity to resolve their disputes,” he added.

Lanjar said that the killing of journalists was a regrettable trend, and promised that culprits would not be spared.

The home minister pointed out that commuters in Punjab had to travel in convoys but law and order across Sindh was better and did not warrant such measures.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Ghotki SPP said that the ongoing operation against dacoits and kidnappers had been intensified in the riverine area of this district.

“Under the command of SSP Ghotki Muhammad Anwar Khetran, an operation is underway against the dacoit / kidnapper, Sindhu, son of Shahzado Shaikh, in the Rwanti riverine area within the limits the Aandal Sundrani police station,” it said.

Sindhu, a resident of the Nang Wah katcha area, district Ghotki, is wanted by various police stations for heinous crimes, including kidnapping for ransom and police encounters, it added.

A strong contingent of police led by DSP Anwar Ali Shaikh and SHOs of Rwanti, Katcho Bandi and Ghotki subdivision, with armoured personnel carriers is continuing the operation against kidnappers in the Andal Sundrani katcha area. During the operation, the police successfully accessed the hiding places and dens of Sindhu Shaikh and set the hideouts on fire after demolishing them.

The SSP further stated that the targeted operation would continue until all dacoits surrendered themselves before police.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025