October 26, 2025

Chitral expo seeks to promote local trade, tourism

Published October 26, 2025
CHITRAL: The 2nd two-day Chitral expo 2025 was inaugurated here on Saturday in Pamir Riverside Inn, Chitral, in a colourful and well-attended ceremony that brought together government officials, business leaders, entrepreneurs and local artisans.

The event was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), with the objective of promoting the region’s rich trade potential, tourism and cultural heritage.

The chief guest, Dr Sanaullah, vice chancellor, University of Chitral, formally inaugurated the expo. In his address, Dr Sanaullah appreciated the TDAP and the Chitral chamber for organising such an important platform for local entrepreneurs and artisans.

He emphasised that events like the Chitral expo played a vital role in showcasing the untapped economic potential of the region, particularly in sectors like handicrafts, dry fruits, gemstones and tourism.

He further added that Chitral’s youth and small businesses had immense potential and linkages through such platforms could help them connect to national and international markets.

Earlier, M. Noman Bashir, director general, TDAP, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the TDAP’s continuous efforts to promote trade and business opportunities across Pakistan’s remote and emerging regions.

Mr Bashir remarked that the Chitral expo served as a bridge between local producers and potential buyers, investors and exporters. He reaffirmed the TDAP’s commitment to capacity-building of entrepreneurs, facilitation of export linkages and sustainable promotion of northern areas through trade fairs and exhibitions.

Addressing the ceremony, the CCCI president, Mahboob Azam, appreciated the TDAP’s support in organising the event for the second consecutive year.

He stated that the expo provided an invaluable opportunity for local businesses to display their products to national and foreign visitors, thereby encouraging investment, job creation and economic uplift of the region.

Mr. Azam urged the government to further improve infrastructure and logistics facilities to enhance trade connectivity between Chitral and other parts of Pakistan.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a visit by the Chief Guest and dignitaries to various stalls set up by exhibitors from Chitral and other parts of the country.

The Expo features a diverse range of products, including traditional handicrafts, organic food items, gemstones, handmade woolens and local delicacies, attracting a large number of visitors.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

