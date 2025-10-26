CDA introduces one-window directorate to promote digital transactions

ISLAMABAD: While the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been encouraging digital transactions, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a step toward making Islamabad a cashless model city by introducing its cashless One-Window Directorate.

CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Ali Randhawa inaugurated the cashless system at the One-Window Facilitation Centre.

The event was attended by Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, the DG Building Control, directors One-Window and Estate wing along with CEO Finnect Shah Nawaz Mahmood, representative of Bank Alfalah Faraz Yar Khan and representatives from other commercial banks, financial institutions and consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Randhawa said the initiative had been launched in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, keeping in view the facilities for citizens.

Objective of initiative is to make Islamabad Pakistan’s first cashless model city, says chairman

“Purpose of this initiative is to make Islamabad Pakistan’s first cashless model city.”

Officials gave a briefing about the procedures for the cashless and digital transactions and details of functional QR code system connected through various digital platforms, including Easy Paisa and Jazz Cash.

The CDA chairman carried out a digital transaction to review the effectiveness of the system.

He said the initiative will not only help adopt an e-governance model but will also provide the citizens with easy, fast and the most transparent digital payment facilities.

“This step will also promote a cashless economy in the capital. Direct QR codes have already been introduced under the cashless system in the weekly bazaars. Similarly, the cashless system is being rapidly introduced in all Markaz, shopping centres, wholesale and retail markets of the city in a phased manner,” he said.

“Our aim is to safeguard citizens from fraud and deception in all kinds of financial transactions through the safe, cashless and digital system.”

Mr Randhawa said very soon all services in Islamabad will be provided under one roof through the “Assan Khidmat Markaz.” He claimed that public dealing for provision of services at the “Assan Khidmat Markaz” will be more professional and corporate in manner.

He said in the cashless system, customers and citizens will have an open choice regarding which bank or financial institution they associate with to carry out their transactions digitally. Furthermore, citizens will also have the facility of e-chalan.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025