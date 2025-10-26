Bishop wants direct polls for minority seats in upcoming LG elections

RAWALPINDI: The Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, has demanded direct elections for minority seats instead of indirect elections in local government elections.

In a statement, Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad called on the Punjab government and the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure that the upcoming local government elections are based on the true principles of justice, equality and public participation so that the country’s religious and social minorities can also effectively raise their voices.

He stated that the local government system is the fundamental level of democracy where the people directly contribute to the development, service and betterment of their communities. He stressed, “If democracy is to be truly effective, every community, especially minorities, must have the right to elect their representatives through their own vote.”

He welcomed the inclusion of reserved seats for minorities in the Punjab Local Government Act 2025. Still, he expressed concern that representatives in these seats would be elected indirectly through council members rather than directly by popular vote.

“Real representation is possible where the voice of the people is heard. Our minority communities, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and others, should have the dignity to elect their councillors through a free and fair vote, as is the right of every citizen of Pakistan, he added.”

The church leader appealed to political leaders, legislators, and the Election Commission to ensure equality, religious freedom, and full participation of all citizens in public life, in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution of Pakistan. He called on Christian believers and all minority citizens to actively participate in civic education, pre-registration, and peaceful and stable democratic processes.

The Bishop Arshad prayed that the upcoming local body elections would strengthen the foundations of democracy in the country, promote harmony and unity, and awaken new hope for justice and equality in every village, town, and city.

