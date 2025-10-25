Minister stresses focus on preventive health, lifestyle medicine

ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday reiterated the government’s commitment to preventive health, emphasising that the philosophy of lifestyle medicine resonates deeply with him.

He underscored the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle practices as a proactive approach to combating chronic diseases and promoting overall well-being.

“We must move from a ‘sick care’ system to a ‘health care’ approach. Lifestyle Medicine offers a clear path forward to build a healthier nation,” he said while speaking at the 6th International Conference on Lifestyle Medicine (ICLM 2025) which commenced in Islamabad on Friday.

Jointly organised by the Pakistan Association of Lifestyle Medicine (PALM) and the Riphah Institute of Lifestyle Medicine (RILM), the three-day conference revolves around the theme “Turning the Tide on Non-Communicable Diseases - A Whole-Person Approach.”

The event has brought together national and international thought leaders, physicians, researchers and policymakers dedicated to transforming health systems through evidence-based lifestyle interventions that prevent, treat, and even reverse non-communicable diseases (NCDs.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) President Dr Rizwan Taj, senior representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), academia and medical institutions across the region.

“Lifestyle medicine is not an alternative, it is the foundation of sustainable healthcare,” said Dr Beth Frates, chair of the Riphah Institute of Lifestyle Medicine.

“Through science, compassion and collaboration, we can redesign healthcare to help people live longer, healthier and more purposeful lives.”

Delegates from the United States, United Kingdom, UAE and across Pakistan are collaborating on research, training and advocacy initiatives to strengthen preventive medicine and medical education across South Asia.

The event will conclude with the “Islamabad Declaration”, a set of recommendations to integrate lifestyle medicine into primary healthcare, policy and medical curricula nationwide.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025