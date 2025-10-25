Minister applauds tech reforms in national examination system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ministry of Education, in an effort to assist examination boards across the country in introducing technology-driven reforms to the national examination system, organised two-day workshops, which concluded here on Friday.

The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), in collaboration with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), organised a two-day “National Workshop on Digitalisation and Technology Integration in Examination Boards” across Pakistan at the FBISE.

Lately, the education ministry directed the FBISE to share its expertise on technology-driven reforms, which it introduced in its examination system with other boards in the country as well. In this context, the said workshop was held at FBISE.

The second day of the event was also attended by State Minister for Federal Education Wajiha Qamar as the chief guest.

The session began with the welcome remarks from Executive Director, IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, stating that “I encourage all participants to actively contribute to transferring technology and best practices from the Federal Board to other examination boards across Pakistan”.

Chairman, FBISE, Professor Dr Ikram Ali Malik, presented an overview of the initiative and shared insights into how the digitalisation reform was conceptualised under the visionary leadership of the ministry.

The minister, in her address, appreciated IBCC and FBISE for their forward-looking vision and for introducing technology-driven reforms in the national examination system. She highlighted that the government will always be supporting all educational boards in embracing digital transformation, which will lead to transparent, credible, and student-centred examination processes.

She commended the dedication of examination bodies and encouraged them to sustain the momentum of reform through collaboration and innovation.

Later, in the session, Dr Bashir Khan, Director (IT Management), FBISE, delivered a presentation on the technology transfer framework. His session covered FBISE’s innovations in Digital Answer Book Management, E-Marking (On-Screen Marking), and Digital Scanning Systems.

The presentation was followed by an engaging interactive discussion and Q&A session, where participants shared feedback, recommendations, and ideas for practical implementation across their respective boards.

Certificates were also distributed among the chairpersons and participants of the workshop by the minister, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, to acknowledge their active involvement and contribution.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, who appreciated the contributions of all participants and reiterated IBCC’s resolve to lead and support the digital transformation of examination systems nationwide. He stated, “Through collaboration and continuous learning, we are moving towards a transparent, efficient and future-ready examination framework for Pakistan.”

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025