Scholarships granted to top performers in SSC exam in Chitral

CHITRAL: The speakers at a scholarship distribution ceremony held here on Friday reiterated that the religious hierarchy of the society was not averse to modern education rather they wanted its promotion.

Granted by Qari Faizullah, the administrator of Madrassa-e-Imam Muhammad Karachi,scholarships and Iqra award were distributed to the top three position holders of Chitral in matriculation examination in three categories of public sector, private and Kalash community schools.

They said the generous scholarships being granted for the last 23 years have helped in promotion of competition among the students, raising the quality of education.

Those who spoke on the occasion included commissioner of Malakand Division Abid Wazir, secretary elementary and secondary education Muhammad Khalid, renowned scholar Dr Inayatullah Faizi, convener of the scholarship programme Maulana Kalequz Zaman, Maulana Hussain Ahmed and others.

Praising the generous gesture of Qazi Faiz, they said that the scholarships have rendered many poor students able to pursue their education to the professional colleges and leading universities of the country.

They also described his generous contributions to the people of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan during the natural disasters, supplying relief goods to the affected people swiftly.

