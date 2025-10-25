E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Scholarships granted to top performers in SSC exam in Chitral

Our Correspondent Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:00am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

CHITRAL: The speakers at a scholarship distribution ceremony held here on Friday reiterated that the religious hierarchy of the society was not averse to modern education rather they wanted its promotion.

Granted by Qari Faizullah, the administrator of Madrassa-e-Imam Muhammad Karachi,scholarships and Iqra award were distributed to the top three position holders of Chitral in matriculation examination in three categories of public sector, private and Kalash community schools.

They said the generous scholarships being granted for the last 23 years have helped in promotion of competition among the students, raising the quality of education.

Those who spoke on the occasion included commissioner of Malakand Division Abid Wazir, secretary elementary and secondary education Muhammad Khalid, renowned scholar Dr Inayatullah Faizi, convener of the scholarship programme Maulana Kalequz Zaman, Maulana Hussain Ahmed and others.

Praising the generous gesture of Qazi Faiz, they said that the scholarships have rendered many poor students able to pursue their education to the professional colleges and leading universities of the country.

They also described his generous contributions to the people of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan during the natural disasters, supplying relief goods to the affected people swiftly.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

AFTER the federal cabinet approved the ban on the TLP a day earlier, the interior ministry published a notification...
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...