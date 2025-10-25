E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Water released in irrigation channel

Our Correspondent Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:00am
LAKKI MARWAT: The irrigation department has released water to the Marwat canal to improve agricultural activities and enable local farmers to have sufficient water at the start of the sowing season.

It was told in a high level meeting held in the DHQ complex Tajazai on Friday with deputy commissioner Hameedullah Khan in the chair.

Key attendees included assistant commissioners Muhammad Sohail Bukhari and Sultan Nooruddin Ahmar, area elders Malik Ali Sarwar Khan, Malik Najibullah Khan and Hamayun Khan advocate and officials of the irrigation department.

An official of the irrigation department told the meeting that they had released 800 cusecs of water in the Marwat canal for two weeks keeping in view the needs of the farmer community.

He said that the provincial government had allocated Rs13 million for the rehabilitation of the canal out of which Rs5.3 million had been released, adding that the rehabilitation work was progressing at a satisfactory pace.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

