Importance of breastfeeding highlighted

LAHORE: Participants in a seminar on the importance of breastfeeding termed mother’s milk highly beneficial for the mental and physical health of infants and called for raising awareness about its importance.

Punjab University’s Department of Public Health in collaboration with Unicef held an awareness seminar on breastfeeding on Friday.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Department of Public Health In-charge Dr Nauman Ali, Prof Dr Rubina Zakir, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Riaz, Assma Masud and Nauman Ghani from Unicef, faculty members, and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

In his address, Prof Shah said that after a child’s birth, parents selflessly play their role in maintaining the child’s health. He said that the Quran gives very clear guidance regarding breastfeeding, which must be followed, as every word of the Quran carries truth.

He added that a child’s health is directly linked to breastfeeding and that mother’s milk was a natural formula for achieving good health, whereas formula milk should be avoided. Appreciating the organisers for arranging the seminar, he expressed hope that students of the Department of Public Health would continue to fulfill their responsibility in spreading awareness in society on this important issue.

Dr Nauman said that breastfeeding was essential for the health of both the mother and the child and the foundation of a child’s healthy growth begins with mother’s milk, which strengthens the immune system against diseases. He emphasised the need to educate women about breastfeeding, so that every child received their right.

Prof Dr Rubina Zakir said that the infants deprived of breastfeeding could suffer harm. She said that mother’s milk was also crucial for developing the emotional bond between the mother and the child. She emphasised that mothers should initiate breastfeeding within the first hours after birth.

Assma Masud, Nauman Ghani and Dr Muhammad Riaz also spoke on the occasion.

WALK: The National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore organised a walk to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The purpose of the walk was to create awareness among women about breast cancer and to highlight the importance of early diagnosis.

Participants carried banners and placards inscribed with precautionary measures and motivational messages.

Pink Ribbon CEO Dr Umar Aftab said that such activities played a vital role in promoting social awareness and helped in keeping the public informed about health-related issues.

The event was attended by NCA Registrar Nadeem Hassan Khan, Huma Saeed, Shehzad Tanveer, Mumtaz Hussain, Namira Adil, senior faculty members, and students.

At the conclusion of the event, participants pledged to continue their efforts to spread awareness about breast cancer so that more women could focus on early diagnosis and timely treatment of the disease.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025