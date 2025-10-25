Break free from greed

Humans are supreme creatures for many reasons, possessing beautiful qualities like love, care, humility, empathy, sympathy and much more. But sadly, they are also prone to some of the most negative traits, such as hatred, jealousy, envy, enmity and greed.

All of these qualities, both good and bad, shape human personality and behaviour. They influence our choices, relationships and the face of society. But among the negative traits, greed stands out because of its far-reaching consequences. Unlike momentary anger or fleeting envy, greed has the power to consume a person entirely, distorting values, breaking bonds and pushing one to chase more and more, often at the expense of others.

Often, we don’t even realise how greed manifests in daily life, its impact on individuals and society. Let’s explore why it is so important to recognise and resist it before it replaces contentment with endless desire.

The root of greed

One of the most common reasons behind greed is fear, especially the fear of facing financial problems at any time. This fear can make a person constantly wish for more and more money.

Often, they have seen tough times themselves or watched their parents struggle to make ends meet. Because they’ve experienced or witnessed this hardship, they feel they never have enough and are always looking for ways to earn more. Deep down, all these efforts are just their way of making sure they never have to face a financial crisis.

Greed silently eats away at our values, relationships and peace of mind. It is a mindset that never allows one to feel satisfied, no matter how much one gains

Discontentment follows

Greedy people are never truly content with what they’ve been blessed with. They’re always drawn to something that feels just out of reach. By “out of reach”, I don’t mean something physically distant, but rather something they believe they don’t have enough of. In their eyes, no amount of money or possessions ever feels sufficient.

Complaints take over

Gradually, people become completely consumed by this emotion. They are often found whining and worrying about not getting what they deeply long for. In this state, they begin to forget the meaning of gratitude, simply because they no longer practice it.

So greed and ungratefulness are closely linked. People only become greedy when they stop recognising the blessings they already have. Instead of being thankful, they start focusing only on what they don’t have.

Greed brings misery

Individuals influenced by greed are never truly content because deep down, they’re always dreaming of something more. The worst part is that the things they desperately crave are not even basic needs, but mere wants. And when they fail to get what they long for, despite trying endlessly, they slowly slip into despair and disappointment. This eventually leads to a deep sense of unhappiness.

From desire to crime

One of the most horrible consequences of greed is crime. When people explore different ways of obtaining all that they crave for, but still don’t get their infinite wishes fulfilled, they turn to illicit methods. Yes, that’s right — their greed blurs the boundary between right and wrong, and they may indulge in theft, gambling or fraud to finally get what, according to them, they deserve.

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

Selfishness takes hold

Moreover, avarice forces people to become selfish. Such people are so blinded by their own needs that they no longer think about others. They give more importance to material possessions than to their loved ones and relationships. Hence, greed turns them selfish.

Losing compassion

Greedy individuals gradually lose their sense of compassion and concern for others. They loathe the idea of sharing and are rarely willing to help those in genuine need. This is because they constantly see themselves as in need of things or money, no matter how much they have in their lives.

In their minds, they are always the ones in need, and so they justify keeping everything for themselves. This mindset not only makes them selfish, but also turns them into heartless and inconsiderate people.

Ways to overcome greed

Nobody knows us better than we do. So, if we ever feel that greed is beginning to take root in our heart, there is no need to panic — there are ways to overcome it. Let’s look at some of these ways, though there are many more too.

Count the blessings: We can start by simply counting the blessings we already have. Think of all we have that is meaningful. Do not measure those things in terms of their monetary value, but in terms of how even simple things make life easy for us.

We should look at the people in our life and consider ourselves blessed for their love and what we mean to them.

Compare wisely: If anything, we should compare our life with those who lack even the basic necessities and often go without food, shelter or access to clean water, let alone the luxuries many of us take for granted. Doing this will help us realise how truly fortunate we are and will naturally reduce the urge to desire things we don’t need.

Social media and all the new channels of communication always bombard us with limitless commodities that others are enjoying, and seeing this can fuel our greed even when we don’t want to go on that path. We cannot avoid this, so it’s best to avoid feeling sorry for ourselves. We need to stop measuring our worth against someone else’s possessions.

Say no to wants: Whenever we start desiring something, we need to stop and ask ourselves, “Do I really need it, or do I just want it?”

This pause is our moment of reflection to determine if we really desire something for the benefit and purpose it fulfils in our lives or if we just crave it to please ourselves.

Share what we have: When we start sharing some of what we have, we are actively taking a step away from greed. It can be hard at first, but if we focus on how happy it made someone else, or how we were able to give someone what they needed, their satisfaction will be a balm over our pain of parting with our possessions.

Sharing and giving spread happiness and love, and in turn, this happiness and love will come back to us, especially through stronger bonds and relationships.

Make life simple: Modern lifestyle pushes us towards luxuries and materialism. Resist the urge to add more than you need — remember, life still went on when many of the things today were not there. For instance, branded clothes do not define us, it is our personality that does. A large house does not become a home automatically, it is the people living there who turn it into one.

Live mindfully: Greed gives rise to stress and unhappiness, for we never feel fulfilled. Consciously make the effort to push away urges that tempt us towards the latest obsession of our greed. It can be the latest model of phone or simply a pair of branded socks. Thinking about it makes one excited, but step back and focus on the needless expense it will lead to, and how what you already have is meeting your needs.

There are countless ways to overcome greed, though few of them are easy, but they can truly make us more content if we put our mind to them. Remember, gratitude is the most powerful weapon to overcome greed.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 25th, 2025