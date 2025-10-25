Story time: Beyond the screen

It was just another day, but it didn’t feel like an ordinary one for Rayyan and his classmates. It was the last class on the last day of school before the long two-month summer vacation began.

As soon as the bell rang, everyone jumped from their seats and rushed towards their cars and vans. The excitement and happiness were beyond words.

Rayyan was already daydreaming about the endless PlayStation hours ahead — and about not hearing his mother say, “Do your homework!”

“Two months of fun, freedom and no school!” he thought and giggled to himself.

From the very next morning, Rayyan began his dream routine — playing one game after another on the PlayStation. When his fingers got tired, he switched to watching gaming videos on YouTube.

His mother kept reminding him about meals and would often say, “Don’t play this much!”

But Rayyan would reply, “Mum, I finally have free time to relax. Let me play!”

A week passed with the same routine — except for one thing: Rayyan’s behaviour began to change. He became irritable over small matters, snapped at his parents and refused to step out of the house, even when his mother asked him to run small errands.

One evening, his parents sat together in the lounge.

“Have you noticed how Rayyan has become so moody and rude lately?” his mother said in a worried tone. “He’s never been like this before.”

His father nodded. “Yes, I’ve seen it too. Maybe he’s bored and lonely sitting at home all day. But I think the main problem is that he’s spending too much time on mobile, tab, computer and TV. It’s not healthy.”

“Exactly,” his mother agreed. “I was reading an article about how too much screen time affects behaviour.”

His father thought for a moment. “We should find an alternative — something active and social.”

“I’ve been thinking the same,” his mother said. “But he doesn’t listen to me anymore. Even when his friend from next door comes to call him, he makes excuses and gets angry.”

“Then let’s enrol him in some activity,” Dad suggested.

“Martial arts!” Mum’s eyes brightened. “He once said he was interested in that.”

Dad smiled. “Perfect. Let’s do it.”

The next day, while Rayyan was busy playing video game, his mother walked in holding a registration form.

“Martial arts!” Rayyan’s face instantly lit up.

Mum smiled. “You can start tomorrow. I’ve already signed you up.”

The next morning, Rayyan proudly wore his new martial arts uniform. He was excited and a little nervous too. But soon after arrive at the class, he realised everyone there was new and just as eager to learn. He made friends quickly and, by the end of the week, they had even invited him to join their football team.

Rayyan’s parents soon noticed a big change in him. He was happier, more energetic and respectful. He had started helping around the house and loved sharing stories from his training sessions.

He still played video games and watched cartoons — but now, these activities were only a small part of a much more active, balanced and joyful routine.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 25th, 2025