Immediate steps ordered to check spike in dengue cases in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah chaired an emergency meeting in his office to review the rising number of dengue cases across Sindh and directed the departments concerned to take immediate preventive and control measures in this regard.

The meeting was attended by the Karachi commissioner, local government secretary, director general of health services, all divisional commissioners and senior health officials.

According to the briefing presented by the DG Health Services, a total of 982 dengue cases have been reported across Sindh from January to October 2025. Out of them, 641 cases were reported in Karachi, 178 in Hyderabad and a fewer number from other divisions.

Two deaths — one in Karachi East and one in Hyderabad — were confirmed during this period, he said.

Dedicated wards established at 239 hospitals, public hospitals to offer free testing and treatment, plan for fumigation at UC level sought

He added that in order to facilitate dengue patients’ treatment, 239 hospitals have established dedicated dengue wards with 1,289 beds allocated for such patients. Moreover, 117 government laboratories are conducting free dengue diagnostic tests, while 23,000 dengue testing kits have been distributed among hospitals.

During the meeting, the chief secretary emphasised that all possible measures must be taken to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, particularly in areas where stagnant water accumulates.

He directed deputy commissioners to coordinate with the health department and the Dengue Control Programme to ensure immediate fumigation and larval eradication activities at nurseries, tyre shops, construction sites and other water collection points. He instructed that scientific methods of spraying and fumigation be adopted to ensure long-term effectiveness.

The chief secretary also ordered that fumigation plans at the UC level be developed and implemented without delay. To enhance public awareness, the chief secretary directed that a province-wide media campaign be launched to inform citizens about dengue prevention, early symptoms and control measures. He further advised the education department to ensure that students were educated about dengue prevention during morning assemblies.

The CS asked all DCs to visit dengue wards within their respective districts and review the availability of medical facilities and staff. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the implementation of dengue prevention measures.

The chief secretary announced that a dedicated control room for dengue monitoring and response was being activated to coordinate such efforts across all districts.

Public hospitals have been instructed to continue free dengue testing and treatment, while private healthcare facilities have been urged to reduce testing costs to ensure wider access.

The chief secretary appealed to the public to keep their surroundings clean, avoid stagnant water accumulation and report dengue symptoms immediately to nearby health facilities or through the health department’s helpline, 022-9240114.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025