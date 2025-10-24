12 arrested for overcharging at motorway’s Sial Mor service area

SARGODHA: As many as 12 people were arrested and a shop was sealed in the service area of the Sial Mor motorway interchange for allegedly overcharging, not displaying price lists and poor cleanliness arrangements during a surprise operation by the district administration on Thursday.

According to details, taking notice of the sale of food items and essential commodities at high prices in Sargodha, Kot Momin Assistant Commissioner Faisal Cheema conducted surprise raids on various hotels, restaurants and shops in the service areas (North and South) of the Sial Mor motorway interchange.

During the raids, 12 people were arrested, and cases were registered against them for not displaying price lists of food items, charging more than the fixed rates and poor cleanliness arrangements.

On this occasion, Mr Cheema said that inspections were being conducted on a daily basis on the instructions of the Punjab government to provide relief to the people and any violation would not be tolerated.

ANTI-DRUGS INITIATIVE: The University of Sargodha (UoS) Department of Sociology and Criminology organised an awareness walk and a seminar titled “From Awareness to Action: Youth Leading a Drug Free Campus” as part of its ongoing anti-drugs drive.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and to encourage students to take active roles in creating a drug-free academic environment.

Sargodha RPO Shahzad Asif Khan was the chief guest, while guest speakers included Counter Narcotics Force Director Lt Col Kashif Bashir, People’s Social Welfare Society President Abdul Manan Choudhry and Azm Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre CEO Dr Jawad Muhammad Shujaat.

Addressing the seminar, Mr Khan highlighted the urgent need for preventive measures against drug abuse. He stated that curbing narcotics required awareness, vigilance, and collective responsibility, urging the youth to become ambassadors of a drug-free society.

Lt Col Kashif discussed the factors contributing to the drug situation in Pakistan, including unemployment, lack of awareness, and the easy availability of narcotics. He also shed light on the harmful effects of drugs on the human body and emphasised the importance of public education to combat this menace.

Dr Shujaat underlined the importance of early intervention, remarking that addiction should be treated as a health issue rather than a moral failing. He stressed that timely counseling and rehabilitation could help individuals reclaim healthy and productive lives.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025