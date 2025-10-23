E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Indonesia defiant after IOC calls for no events over Israeli gymnast ban

AFP Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 01:06pm
Indonesia vowed on Thursday to play an “active role” in global sports after the IOC urged federations not to stage events there following the country’s ban on Israeli gymnasts.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board said on Wednesday it would “recommend to all international federations not to host any international sports events or meetings in Indonesia” until it provided guarantees over access for all participants in competitions.

The board said it also ended dialogue with the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation on hosting any future Olympic events.

It came after Indonesia denied visas for Israelis to compete at the on-going world artistic gymnastics championships in Jakarta, citing support for the Palestinians.

In a show of defiance, Sports and Youth Minister Erick Thohir said on Thursday that Jakarta was aware its ban on Israelis “carries consequences”.

But he wrote on X: “Indonesia will continue to play an active role in various sports events at the Southeast Asian, Asian and global levels, so that Indonesian sports can serve as an ambassador and a reflection of the nation’s strength in the eyes of the world.

“We… adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order and public interest in every international event organised.”

“On that basis, Indonesia has taken steps to avoid the arrival of the Israeli delegation at the Gymnastics World Championships.”

Indonesia’s National Olympic Committee declined to comment on the IOC move because it said discussions were ongoing.

Israel’s gymnastics federation appealed against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but it was rejected.

In July 2023 Indonesia pulled out of hosting the World Beach Games following controversy over Israel’s participation.

In March that year, Indonesia lost the hosting rights to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after two governors objected to Israel’s participation.

