From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: World economic ills

From the Newspaper Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 09:19am
PARIS: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and French Premier Jacques Chirac reiterated their sincere desire to bring about a solution of the world economic problems, especially for the poorest countries, a joint communique announced here today [Oct 22] at the conclusion of the Pakistan leader’s two-day official visit… . [Mr Bhutto] welcomed President Giscard d’Estaing’s sincere and persistent efforts to promote a dialogue between the developed and developing countries through a conference on international economic co-operation. [Mr Chirac] appreciated the constructive contributions made by Pakistan to promote a consensus on international economic issues. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from York, England,] British historian, philosopher and author Arnold Toynbee died today [Oct 22] at his home, aged 86. The heavy-built, white-haired historian … [had suffered] a stroke 14 months ago… . Dr Toynbee established a world reputation when his massive, 12-volume main work entitled, “A Study of History” became an international classic. In it, he covered the full sweep of history, trying to uncover its “anatomy”, as he called it.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

