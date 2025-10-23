MCB Bank earns Rs41bn

KARACHI: MCB Bank reported a profit-before-tax (PBT) of Rs29.42 billion for the third quarter of calendar 2025, taking cumulative PBT for the nine months ended Sept 30 to Rs87.48bn.

Profit-after-tax stood at Rs41.10bn, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs34.68 compared to Rs40.88 in the corresponding period last year. The effective tax rate for the period was 53pc compared to 49pc in calendar 2024. On a consolidated basis, the bank posted a PBT of Rs94.88bn. These results underscore MCB’s prudent balance sheet management, consistent focus on core banking operations, and adherence to sound risk governance practices.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025