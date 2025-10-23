E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Man remanded in police custody in daughters’ murder case

Published October 23, 2025
KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday remanded a man in police custody in a case pertaining to the alleged murder of his two daughters in Block-G of North Nazimabad.

The investigating officer (IO) produced the suspect, Akbar Sattar, before Judicial Magistrate (Central) Bhudo Khan Bhatti and sought his physical remand for further interrogation.

During the hearing, the IO informed the court that the suspect had allegedly slit the throats of his two daughters — Aliya, aged around 14 to 15 years, and Zainab, aged around 8 to 9 years — while they were asleep.

He added that the victims’ mother had died earlier and the girls had been living with their father.

The IO further stated that the police had recovered the murder weapon, a knife, and that the case had been registered on the complaint of Arsalan, son of the suspect, who used live separately with his wife.

After hearing the IO, the court remanded the suspect in police custody for three days and directed the IO to produce him on Saturday along with progress report.

According to FIR, the complainant said that he was present at his in-laws’ house in the same Kausar Niazi Colony when his aunt Sakeena informed him at 7am that his father had killed his two sisters.

A case was registered at the Hyderi Market police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

