October 23, 2025

PAEC hospitals cater to over 46,000 cancer patients annually

Published October 23, 2025
ISLAMABAD: As many as 20 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals (AECHs) have been collectively providing diagnostic and treatment services to over 46,000 new cancer patients annually.

Moreover, hospitals run by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) perform around one million diagnostic and therapeutic procedures each year.

Director of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI), Dr Humera Mahmood, said that while speaking to participants of a seminar held at NORI on Wednesday.

The seminar titled “Awareness Regarding the Importance of Early Cancer Detection among the General Public and Breast Cancer Detection among Females” was part of the annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign held every October.

“Advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities are available at NORI, and the hospital is equipped with cutting-edge technology and provides comprehensive cancer management through specialised departments in Nuclear Medicine, Radiology, Radiation Oncology, and Medical Oncology. The hospital houses advanced equipment, including PET-CT, SPECT-CT, Cyclotron, Linear Accelerators, CyberKnife, and Brachytherapy units, supported by modern MRI, CT scan, and digital X-ray systems,” Dr Mahmood said.

She further informed that PAEC’s cancer hospitals collectively cater to nearly 80pc of Pakistan’s cancer burden, providing advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities either free of charge or at highly subsidised rates through mechanisms such as Patient Welfare Societies and the Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

“In 2023, AECH NORI was designated as an Anchor Centre by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under its Rays of Hope initiative in recognition of its outstanding contributions in the fight against cancer. The hospital is now actively engaged in training and educating medical professionals from across the region and participating in multiple IAEA-supported projects,” she said.

She said that the AECHs cater not only to patients from across Pakistan but also to those from neighbouring countries.

The seminar’s speakers included medical professionals from AECH NORI, Dr Sadaf Tufail Butt (Head, Radiology Department) and Dr Saima Madiha Shabbir (Oncology Department), who emphasised the importance of public awareness, particularly among women, regarding breast cancer prevention and early detection. They underlined that a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet play a crucial role in reducing cancer risk. At the same time, regular self-examinations, periodic medical checkups, early diagnosis, and timely treatment can make breast cancer fully curable.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

