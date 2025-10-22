E-Paper | October 22, 2025

IHC restrains NAB from auctioning Zulfi Bukhari’s property

Malik Asad Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from auctioning a property reportedly linked to former special assistant to the prime minister, Syed Zulfi Bukhari, while issuing notices to relevant parties on a petition filed by his sister, Sakina Bukhari.

An IHC division bench, comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas, directed NAB to halt the auction process and sought complete record of the property in question.

During the hearing, advocate Babar Awan appeared on behalf of the petitioner and contended that the bureau initiated the auction proceedings without issuing any notice to his client.

He informed the court that the petitioner came to know about the auction only through a public advertisement.

The counsel said that the property comprised around 2,100 kanals of common land, which had not yet been partitioned, while his client’s share amounted to about 511 kanals. “There are other co-owners as well, but I am representing only Ms Sakina Bukhari,” he clarified.

The court then issued notices to NAB, sought a detailed reply, and directed the bureau to submit the record of the auction proceedings. Further hearing was adjourned till the third week of November.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

