Stubbs stands strong after Maharaj’s seven-star show but Pakistan still on top

RAWALPINDI: Veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj’s seven-wicket haul and a composed half-century from Tristan Stubbs headlined an absorbing second day of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa, as the contest at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium remained delicately balanced on Tuesday.

Pakistan were dismissed for 333 before lunch, thanks largely to Maharaj’s 7-102, but debutant Asif Afridi’s late double strike pegged back South Africa to 185-4 at stumps. The visitors still trail by 148 runs, with Stubbs unbeaten on 68 and Kyle Verreynne on 10.

Earlier, Pakistan had resumed their first innings at 259-5 with Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha extending their sixth-wicket partnership to 70. Both looked settled against South Africa’s disciplined attack before Maharaj produced a masterclass in left-arm spin bowling.

He first trapped Salman leg-before for 45 with one that straightened on pitching, then dismissed Saud for 66 as the left-hander edged to skipper Aiden Markram at slip. Maharaj’s precision and drift proved too much for the lower order, and Pakistan’s last four wickets tumbled for just 17 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi was bowled for a duck, Sajid Khan (five) and debutant Asif Afridi (four) soon followed as the hosts crumbled.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer chipped in with 2-75, while pacer Kagiso Rabada returned 1-60. It was a marked improvement in the field for South Africa, who had dropped several catches on the opening day but held everything that came their way on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s middle-order mainstay Saud praised Maharaj’s performance.

“He bowled beautifully. The ball was gripping and turning, but we should have added 30–40 more runs,” he said.

In reply, South Africa’s top order endured a stern examination from Shaheen Shah Afridi under overcast skies. The left-arm pacer struck early, removing Ryan Rickelton for 14 with a sharp outswinger that kissed the edge through to the keeper.

Captain Markram looked in aggressive touch, lofting Asif for six, but fell soon after for 32, holing out to long-on off Sajid Khan as he attempted another big shot.

At 54-2, Pakistan had their tails up, but the third-wicket pair of Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi steadied South Africa with a patient 113-run stand.

Stubbs, promoted back to number three after a lean run of scores, played with composure and restraint, determined to rebuild his confidence after speculation he might be dropped following the first Test defeat in Lahore.

The 25-year-old reached his half-century off 149 balls, bringing it up in style with a straight six over the bowler’s head — one of the few extravagant shots in an otherwise measured innings.

De Zorzi, fresh from a century in Lahore, once again looked in command, scoring freely through the off-side. He reached his fifty off 86 balls and appeared set for another substantial score when the 38-year-old Asif broke through.

Bowling with flight and subtle turn, Asif trapped De Zorzi leg-before for 55 after a successful review, the delivery skidding on to strike the pad in front. In his next over, he had Dewald Brevis caught in the slips for a duck — his second in as many innings — as South Africa slipped from 167-2 to 171-4.

Asif double strike injected life back into Pakistan’s attack and capped a memorable debut. His figures of 2-24 from 11 overs underlined both his accuracy and experience from years on the domestic circuit.

“It’s very late for a debut, but I’m so happy for him,” said Saud. “He’s worked hard for this moment and bowled with real control today.”

Pakistan could have made further inroads had they taken their chances. They opted not to review a close lbw shout against De Zorzi when he was on 5, and later Sajid spilled a sharp return catch off Stubbs.

Stubbs, however, held firm, batting through more than two sessions for his unbeaten 184-ball knock. Verreynne provided solid support before stumps, ensuring South Africa avoided further damage on a pitch showing increasing signs of wear and turn.

South Africa’s batting coach Ashwell Prince expressed cautious satisfaction with the day’s play.

“Losing those two wickets late wasn’t ideal, but we’ve got a good platform. The pitch is tricky, so every run counts. I thought Stubbs and De Zorzi showed great temperament,” he said.

For South Africa, Maharaj’s seven-wicket haul was a bright spot after missing the first Test through injury. It was his 12th five-wicket haul in Tests and his first against Pakistan.

“We’ve seen what Kesh brings to the side — control, skill, and heart,” Prince added. “He’s world-class.”

With Stubbs and Verreynne still at the crease and South Africa 148 runs behind, the Rawalpindi Test remains finely poised.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN (1st Innings, overnight 259-5):

Abdullah Shafique c Verreynne b Harmer 57

Imam ul-Haq b Harmer17

Shan Masood c Jansen b Maharaj87

Babar Azam c de Zorzi b Maharaj16

Saud Shakeel c Markram b Maharaj66

Mohammad Rizwan lbw Rabada19

Salman Ali Agha lbw Maharaj45

Noman Ali not out6

Shaheen Shah Afridi b Maharaj0

Sajid Khan c Markram b Maharaj5

Asif Afridi b Maharaj4

EXTRAS (B-6, LB-3, NB-2)11

TOTAL (all out, 113.4 overs)333

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-35 (Imam), 2-146 (Abdullah), 3-167 (Babar), 4-212 (Shan), 5-246 (Rizwan), 6-316 (Salman), 7-321 (Saud), 8-323 (Shaheen), 9-329 (Sajid)

BOWLING: Rabada 18-2-60-1, Jansen 20-6-58-0 (2nb), Maharaj 42.4-5-102-7, Harmer 25-3-75-2, Muthusamy 4-0-17-0, Markram 4-0-12-0

SOUTH AFRICA (1st Innings):

A. Markram c Saud b Sajid32

R. Rickelton c Rizwan b Shaheen14

T. Stubbs not out68

T. de Zorzi lbw Asif55

D. Brevis c Salman b Asif0

K. Verreynne not out10

EXTRAS (LB-2, NB-4)6

TOTAL (for four wickets, 65 overs)185

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-22 (Rickelton), 2-54 (Markram), 3-167 (de Zorzi), 4-171 (Brevis)

STILL TO BAT: M. Jansen, S. Muthusamy, S. Harmer, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada

BOWLING: Shaheen 15-2-43-1, Noman 21-1-61-0 (4nb), Asif 15-4-24-2, Sajid 14-3-55-1

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025