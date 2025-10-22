E-Paper | October 22, 2025

PHC seeks govt response in crematorium case

APP Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:23am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Tuesday sought response from the provincial government regarding the case related to construction of a shamshan ghat (crematorium) in the provincial capital.

The hearing was conducted by a two-member bench headed by Justice Syed Arshad Ali.

During the proceedings, the petitioners’ counsel informed the court that the land in Kheshgi Bala area had been identified for the construction of the cremation ground and that the land belonged to the tourism department.

He further stated that a request had also been submitted for the provision of a bus route to the cremation site.

Justice Arshad Ali questioned how the approval would be granted when there was currently no cabinet in place. Responding to this, Baba Gurpal Singh, the petitioner and a member of the provincial assembly on a minority seat, clarified that he was a member of the opposition.

The bench remarked that since there was no cabinet, approval could not be given immediately and a date could not be fixed before a month.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until December 3, directing the government to submit its response before the next session.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

