E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Five candidates in the run for Senate by-poll

Bureau Report Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:23am

PESHAWAR: Five candidates are contesting the by-election to fill the general seat of the Upper House of the Parliament from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which fell vacant after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Syed Shibli Faraz by the election commission.

The provincial election commissioner on Tuesday issued the final list of the candidates for the by-election to be held on October 30.

According to the final list, out of the five contestants, two are PTI-backed, including Khurram Zeeshan and Irfan Saleem; Nisar Khan from Pakistan Peoples Party, while Taj Mohammad Afridi and Abid Khan Yousafzai are contesting as independent candidates.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

