GB election commission freezes financial, administrative powers of regional govt citing ‘concern’ over pre-poll manipulation

The Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission on Tuesday froze the regional government’s financial and administrative powers, citing ‘growing public concern’ over pre-poll manipulation, ahead of the assembly’s term ending next month

A notification issued by the commission today said the assembly’s tenure was to expire on November 24 and it was the commission’s constitutional duty to organise and conduct general elections and local government elections in GB, along with making all necessary arrangements to ensure that they were conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, while safeguarding the process from corrupt practices.

“The general public has expressed genuine concerns about appointments, upgradations, and transfers of government officers and officials across various departments during this sensitive pre-election period. These actions have given rise to apprehensions that they may be politically motivated, potentially weakening public trust in the fairness and integrity of the election process.”

“After careful consideration of these concerns, the GB Election Commission believes that such appointments, upgradations, and posting/transfers carried out during the election period risk being viewed as attempts to gain political advantage. This perception could weaken public trust in the neutrality, impartiality, and overall integrity of the electoral process,” the election commission added.

“The commission has also observed growing public concern, regarding the diversion of development funds from approved projects to politically motivated schemes, which clearly constitutes another form of pre-poll influence and has the potential to distort the level playing field among candidates,” the notification said.

It added that it became necessary for the commission to exercise its lawful powers to maintain neutrality and fairness in governance affairs in order to uphold public confidence in the electoral process, to ensure equal opportunity for all candidates, to protect the sanctity and impartiality of the forthcoming general elections, and to prevent abuse of state resources for electoral advantage.

The GB chief election commissioner (CEC) thus ordered that all forms of recruitment or appointment in any regional department, organisation or institution were banned with immediate effect except recruitments made through the Federal Public Service Commission and cases where tests/interviews were already completed by today or where recruitment was urgently needed in the public interest.

The GB CEC further ordered that no new development scheme, community-based initiative or announcement-based project should be awarded, processed or initiated in any form until the next elections were held and a new government assumed office.

Furthermore, any diversion of funds already allocated to development projects in GB was strictly prohibited, with all diverted funds to remain frozen with immediate effect.

“No transfer or posting of government officers/officials shall be made except in cases of genuine public interest, and only after obtaining prior approval/NOC (no-objection certificate) from the GB Election Commission upon submission of a formal proposal.

“No government functionary or elected representative shall announce or inaugurate any new development scheme or project during the election period.

“All development funds relating to local government institutions in GB shall stand frozen with immediate effect until the official announcement of election results. However, in exceptional cases involving extreme urgency or matters of overriding public importance, utilisation of such funds may be permitted strictly upon obtaining prior approval/NOC from the GB Election Commission,” the notification further ordered.

It directed that funds allocated to ongoing schemes should continue to be utilised strictly in accordance with the approved Planning Manual and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Rules without any alteration or modification.

The notification further stated that no creation, alteration or announcement of new administrative units, sub-divisions or similar territorial entities should be made. during the election period under any circumstances.

Listing off more directions, the commission further ordered: “No proposal for the creation of new posts shall be submitted to the GB Finance Department. Likewise, no case of re-designation, up-gradation, concurrence or conveyance of new creation shall be processed by the GB Finance Department or the Services & General Administration Department. However, genuine cases duly justified may be considered only upon obtaining prior approval/NOC from the GB Election Commission.”

“Release of additional funds for new maintenance works is prohibited except in cases of extreme emergency in the public interest, duly justified to and only after obtaining NOC/approval from the GB Election Commission.”

“No new policy, directive, rule or regulation shall be issued or implemented after the issuance of this notification until the formation of the next provincial government.”

The notification said it would come into force with immediate effect and would remain operative until the conclusion of the forthcoming GB general elections and local government elections.