LOADSHEDDING: The Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) has disrupted life in Sukkur and other areas with constant loadshedding. Industrial concerns have collapsed because the installed machinery remains non-functional for long and uncertain hours. Students cannot schedule their studies, and households suffer. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) itself noted that no improvement in feeders was made for years despite financial support, which means Sepco simply does not care about service quality. Why should paying consumers be treated like criminals? This is outright injustice and should not be allowed to continue.

Imran Khan

Sukkur

HIGH SCHOOL NEEDED: From Sehrish Nagar to Alamdar Chowk in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area, there is only one high school for boys. The Government Boys High School Qasimabad has a seating capacity of about 800 to 1,000 students, but it has about twice as many on its rolls because there is no other school in this area. Many students have to travel several kilometres on foot daily to reach the current school. The area deserves to have at least one more high school to facilitate students. The relevant authorities should pay attention to the matter.

Talat Aziz

Hyderabad

SUSTAINABLE PLANNING: Heavy rains and floods have recently caused devastation in many areas of Pakistan. Punjab was one of the worst-affected regions, where farmers suffered great losses as valuable crops were destroyed. Fortunately, the Punjab government has approved financial assistance for the affected farmers. This timely support will help ease their suffering, but sustainable planning is essential to prevent such devastation in the future. The government should focus on building larger dams, improving drainage systems, and training farmers on how to protect their crops in the face of future calamities. Better flood management and early warning systems can save both lives and livelihoods.

M. Asif

Dasht

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025