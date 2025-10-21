E-Paper | October 21, 2025

LOADSHEDDING

From the Newspaper Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 08:27am

LOADSHEDDING: The Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) has disrupted life in Sukkur and other areas with constant loadshedding. Industrial concerns have collapsed because the installed machinery remains non-functional for long and uncertain hours. Students cannot schedule their studies, and households suffer. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) itself noted that no improvement in feeders was made for years despite financial support, which means Sepco simply does not care about service quality. Why should paying consumers be treated like criminals? This is outright injustice and should not be allowed to continue.

Imran Khan
Sukkur

HIGH SCHOOL NEEDED: From Sehrish Nagar to Alamdar Chowk in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area, there is only one high school for boys. The Government Boys High School Qasimabad has a seating capacity of about 800 to 1,000 students, but it has about twice as many on its rolls because there is no other school in this area. Many students have to travel several kilometres on foot daily to reach the current school. The area deserves to have at least one more high school to facilitate students. The relevant authorities should pay attention to the matter.

Talat Aziz
Hyderabad

SUSTAINABLE PLANNING: Heavy rains and floods have recently caused devastation in many areas of Pakistan. Punjab was one of the worst-affected regions, where farmers suffered great losses as valuable crops were destroyed. Fortunately, the Punjab government has approved financial assistance for the affected farmers. This timely support will help ease their suffering, but sustainable planning is essential to prevent such devastation in the future. The government should focus on building larger dams, improving drainage systems, and training farmers on how to protect their crops in the face of future calamities. Better flood management and early warning systems can save both lives and livelihoods.

M. Asif
Dasht

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...