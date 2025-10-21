KP records 64 more dengue cases

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday recorded another 64 dengue cases, bringing the overall tally of the infections in the province so far this year to 3,702.

According to a report released by the Integrated Diseases Surveillance and Response System of the health department, 17 more patients were admitted to hospitals, taking the number of currently hospitalised people to 39. So far this year, 1,522 patients have been hospitalised due to vector-borne disease.

Of the total cases, 3,394 people have recovered and the existing number of active patients stands at 306.

Two persons have died of the infection, both in Mardan, the report said. According to it, Charsadda has recorded 1,037 cases, most by any district, followed by Peshawar’s 377, Mardan’s 343, Haripur’s 329, Manshera’s 299, Kohat’s 144, Swabi’s 143, Abbottabad’s 128, Lower Dir’s 111 and Hangu’s 102.

Peshawar has 75 active cases, Mardan 30, Haripur 26, Lower Dir 22, Kohat 15, Hangu 14, Malakand 13 and Dera Ismail Khan 10.

The vector-borne disease is widespread and except a few districts, cases are emerging from all districts. Mardan has 10 hospitalised patients, Kohat and Bajaur eight each, Charsadda six, Nowshera four and Swabi two. The health department continues awareness campaigns along with insecticidal spray in hotspots of different districts, especially in Peshawar, where the number of infection is rising.

Officials said the disease would continue to infect people till the end of the current month, asking the people to adhere to preventive measures to stay safe from bite of mosquitoes – the carriers and transmitters of the disease.

Storage of water in uncovered utensils and pools are the main reasons behind the spread of the disease as these places serve as the breeding ground for mosquitoes, officials said. According to them, the severity of disease would ease when temperature drops below 15 degrees Celsius.

People are also visiting medical camps organised by the health department where they are tested and given symptomatic medication, officials said.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025