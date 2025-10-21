Report sought on posting of PTV MD

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a detailed report from the establishment division secretary on the progress made in the appointment of a permanent managing director (MD) of the Pakistan Television (PTV).

Justice Raheel Kamran was hearing a petition filed by Syed Amjad Ali Shah, a retired senior news editor of the state television, challenging the government’s failure to appoint a regular MD at the organisation.

During the hearing, a counsel for the PTV submitted a report, stating that the MD would be appointed after obtaining approval from the federal cabinet.

However, the petitioner pointed out that the PTV, in its earlier report filed on Feb 4, 2025, had sought three-month time for the appointment. He said the PTV had once again, in its current report, requested grant of another three months period to make the appointment, showing no progress in the matter.

The petitioner further referred to Section 18 of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Act 2023, arguing that the appointment of the PTV’s MD should have been made within one year of the enactment of the law.

The judge expressed concern, remarking that the information secretary was currently serving both as the acting MD and chairman of the PTV.

“Is there no competent person in the entire country who can be appointed as Managing Director of the PTV?” Justice Kamran questioned, and rejected the report submitted by the PTV’s lawyer.

The judge directed the establishment secretary to file a detailed report on the progress and the procedure adopted so far regarding the appointment of a permanent MD.

The judge adjourned further proceedings till Nov 5.

The petitioner had stated that there had been no regular MD at the PTV since 2021.

He alleged that interference from the information ministry had severely impacted the PTV’s financial affairs, causing delays in salary and pension payments to the employees and the retirees.

He said the ministry high-ups and the television corporation authorities did not want a regular MD as they had been enjoying benefits, including perks and making appointments of their choice in the organisation.

He asked the court to direct the government to immediately commence the process for the appointment of a permanent MD, strictly in accordance with law.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025