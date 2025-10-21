E-Paper | October 21, 2025

BNU celebrates WWF EcoSmart campus certification

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

LAHORE: The Beaconhouse National University (BNU) on Monday celebrated becoming Pakistan’s first university certified under WWF-Pakistan’s EcoSmart Campus Certification Programme.

This recognition highlights the university’s strong commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship and climate resilience in higher education.

The certification follows a comprehensive assessment of the BNU’s efforts in resource efficiency, renewable energy use, waste management, and biodiversity conservation. The university has implemented green infrastructure, low-carbon practices and environmental education initiatives aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — particularly SDG 3 (good health and well-being), SDG 4 (quality education), SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation), SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy), SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities), SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production), SDG 13 (climate action), SDG 14 (life below water), and SDG 15 (life on land).

The certification ceremony commenced with opening remarks by BNU VC Dr Moeed Yusuf, who underscored the university’s commitment to sustainability-driven leadership and integration of environmental responsibility within institutional systems.

This was followed by a comprehensive presentation by Nooria Shiraz who highlighted the BNU’s achievements in academic integration, pedagogical innovation, research excellence and operational reforms designed to enhance environmental performance and institutional resilience.

The event culminated in the formal conferment of the EcoSmart Campus Certification by Hammad Naqi Khan, director general of WWF-Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

