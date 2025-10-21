Flawed structure delays model bazaar project

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A worker fixes a pillar of the model bazaar structure. — Dawn

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The model bazaar project in Liaqatpur city is facing a delay due to negligence and carelessness of the contractor who was found violating the design in building the structure.

The Rs100 million model bazaar project, replicating the design of Turkey’s bazaar, started four months ago and its consultant was Urban Unit and Nespak while the executing department was district council.

For this model bazaar, the roads of main bazaar and rail bazaar were dug up. During this period the shopkeepers, buyers and passers-by faced extreme inconvenience, especially during the rainy season in August and September. The alignment of the pillar foundations by the contractor was not done properly, according to the plan.

It has been reported that when the engineer representing the consulting firm visited the site, it was found that most of the foundations of the structure were out of alignment and not properly placed. If the pillars are built as per the current efforts of the contractor and relevant staff, this model bazaar project will stand as a rare example of poor architecture.

MPA Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmed had sought a halt of the work but the influential contractor continued the civil work.

Meanwhile, on the public complaints, the SDO district council inspected the model bazaar project on Sunday and directed the contractor to correct the alignment. He said that the pillars whose alignment was not correct would be dismantled and rebuilt under the direction of the consultant Urban Unit. The negligent contractor is being recommended for blacklisting, according to some reports.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa told Dawn that he, along with the deputy director development and engineering staff of district council, inspected the bazaar where the contractor was found not complying with specifications and deviating from the column alignment. He ordered the dismantling of the concrete foundation on the spot. The foundation was immediately dismantled.

The DC instructed the executing agency and Urban Unit to ensure work compliance with provided specifications, with zero tolerance for quality deviations, and strict adherence to quality and design.

