Hindu community celebrates Diwali in twin cities

RAWALPINDI: The three-day Diwali celebrations started on Monday, marking the beginning of the New Year in the Hindu calendar as well as the return of Hindu god Ram Jee after 14-year exile.

This year no mass prayers were held in Krishna Temple in Saddar – the sole temple that caters to the Hindu community of Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to construction work.

However, Hindus celebrated their main festival in their houses.

Hindus living in the twin cities decorated the doors of their houses with colours and lit earthen lamps. The walls of the houses were also covered with small footprints made of rice and flour.

The priest of Krishna Temple, Jai Ram, told Dawn that no main function was held in the temple as the Evacuee Trust Property Board had been carrying out rehabilitation work since July.

However, he said formal prayers related to the occasion were held in the houses of the Hindus on Monday morning.

“Special prayers were offered for the people and the country,” he said.

According to Jai Ram, the festival is connected with deep-rooted cultural values of Hindu religion. People wake up early in the morning, wear new clothes, offer their prayers and touch the feet of their elders and in return elders give them Diwali gifts.

All Pakistan Hindu Sikh Welfare Organisation President Heera Lal said the main congregation of Diwali would likely be held in Katas Raj Chakwal on October 25 where Hindus from the twin cities would also participate.

He said due to construction work, it was difficult to arrange the main function in Krishna Temple this year.

Taxila

The Hindu community of Attock celebrated Diwali on Monday with deep religious devotion, cultural enthusiasm and a renewed call for peace and harmony among faiths.

To mark the auspicious occasion, devotees lit rows of traditional earthen lamps and candles symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The main ceremony was held at the historic Valmiki Temple in Attock Cantonment — the only Hindu temple in the city — which was illuminated with vibrant colours and festive decorations.

During special prayers, religious leaders delivered sermons, emphasising the universal values of love, tolerance and interfaith unity. Participants prayed for the progress, peace, and prosperity of Pakistan, as well as the well-being of all its citizens.

Speaking to media representatives, Pandit Sarwan Kumar and Roop Lal expressed gratitude for the freedom they had to practice their religion in Pakistan, acknowledging the support and respect extended by people of other communities.

“Like every other citizen, we enjoy equal rights and complete religious freedom,” Pandit Kumar said, adding that Diwali is not only a celebration for Hindus but also a message of light, justice and compassion for all humanity.

After prayers, sweets and meals were distributed among the attendees. People from various walks of life also joined in extending greetings to their Hindu compatriots, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to protecting the rights of minorities and promoting a society rooted in peace, equality, and mutual respect.

Speaker greets Hindu community

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday reaffirmed commitment to protecting minority rights.

On the occasion of Diwali festival, Mr Sadiq extended warm greetings to Hindu parliamentarians and members of the Hindu community all over Pakistan and around the world.

“Diwali is a festival of peace, love, and lights,” the Speaker said in his message, adding that the celebration symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the spirit of harmony among communities.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasised that followers of all religions in Pakistan enjoy equal rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that the Parliament is committed to protecting the rights of all religious communities living in the country.

The Speaker also stated that national cohesion and interfaith harmony are essential for Pakistan’s stability and progress. He appreciated the significant role played by minority communities in the country’s development and nation-building.

“Every citizen in Pakistan is free to live according to their faith, beliefs, and traditions,” he said, reiterating that tolerance, mutual respect, and understanding are the true foundations of a peaceful and progressive society.

