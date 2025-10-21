Hassanabdal admin moves into action to curb wheat smuggling

TAXILA: The Hassanabdal administration moved into action to curb wheat and flour smuggling and launched round-the-clock surveillance at two different check posts established on inter-provincial borders.

These check posts are established at Burhan on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) and the other one at Jharrikas on Hassanabdal- Haripur road.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal, Aqsa Imtiaz along with other officials of local administration paid surprise visits to these food check posts on Monday to review measures aimed at preventing the illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

During the visit, she checked the attendance of staff deployed at the posts and inspected the flow of vehicles entering and exiting the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner said that food check posts have been established at various locations in accordance with the directives of the Punjab government to curb the illegal inter-district movement of wheat and flour and to ensure the provision of flour to citizens at official rates.

She emphasized that a strict ban has been imposed on the inter-district transportation of wheat and flour, warning that any violation would result in the confiscation of vehicles and goods, along with immediate legal action against the offenders.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025