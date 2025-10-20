E-Paper | October 20, 2025

TikTok removed 25.4m videos in Pakistan in second quarter of 2025

Dawn.com Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 07:53pm
The TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13. — Reuters/File

Popular video-sharing platform Tiktok removed more than 25 million videos over community guidelines violations in Pakistan, in the second quarter of 2025 (April-June), its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report said on Monday.

Tiktok has repeatedly been banned in the country by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) over complaints about indecent and immoral content. The first such ban came in October 2020, but was lifted 10 days later, after the company assured the telecom regulator that it would block accounts “spreading obscenity.”

According to a press release, the popular video-sharing platform said, “TikTok removed a total of 25,448,992 videos in Pakistan for Community Guidelines violations.”

“TikTok proactively removed 99.7 per cent of the videos, with 96.2pc of these videos removed within 24 hours,” added the platform.

“The report, which covers data from April to June 2025, details the proactive steps TikTok has taken to identify and remove content that violates its Community Guidelines, ensuring a positive experience for its global community,” the press release said.

Globally, the platform removed “a total of 189m videos,” which accounted for 0.7pc of all content uploaded on the platform.

The statement continued: “Of the removed videos, 163,962,241 videos were detected and taken down using automated detection technologies, while 7,457,309 videos were reinstated after further review.”

“The proactive removal rate stood at 99.1pc, with 94.4pc of the flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting,” it added.

On the matter of fake accounts, the platform said, “to uphold TikTok’s integrity, in this quarter, the platform has removed 76,991,660 fake accounts, along with the an additional 25,904,708 accounts that were suspected to be under the age of 13.”

“A significant portion of total removed videos globally —30.6pc —contained sensitive or mature themes that did not align with TikTok’s content policies,” it said.

“An additional 14pc of videos breached the platform’s safety and civility standards, while 6.1pc violated privacy and security guidelines.”

“45pc of the removed videos were flagged as misinformation, and 23.8pc of the videos removed were flagged as edited media and AI-generated content,” added the video-sharing platform.

In their Q1 2025 report, the platform said it had removed 24,954,128 videos in Pakistan between January and March.

