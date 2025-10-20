E-Paper | October 20, 2025

10 South Koreans arrested, 2 rescued in Cambodia cyberscam crackdown

AFP Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 01:08pm
South Korean police officers escort South Korean nationals suspected of being involved in online scam operations, as they board a Korean Air aircraft at the Techo International Airport, Kandal province, Cambodia, October 18, 2025. — Reuters
Ten South Koreans have been arrested in Cambodia for alleged involvement in cyberscams, and two more rescued, Seoul’s top diplomat said on Monday, days after dozens accused of working in the vast fraud operation were repatriated.

A multibillion-dollar scam industry has ballooned in Cambodia in recent years, with thousands involved, some willingly and others forced by the organised criminal groups, experts say.

Over the weekend, Cambodia sent home 64 South Korean nationals who had been held for their alleged links to “pig butchering” scams — so-called for the method of building trust with victims over time before stealing funds.

On Monday, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said that 10 more people were arrested and two individuals were rescued. They were detained on Thursday and will be repatriated this week, he said.

Seoul is also working to locate 80 South Korean nationals still unaccounted for in Cambodia, Cho said.

About 550 South Koreans had been reported missing or held against their will after entering Cambodia since last year, the foreign ministry said last week.

Seoul has estimated that around 1,000 South Koreans are among the 200,000 people working in scam operations in Cambodia.

Some have been forced under threat of violence to execute “pig butchering” or romance scams.

Those deported over the weekend were detained as soon as they boarded a chartered flight home and were escorted off the plane in handcuffs.

Seoul’s National Police Agency said on Monday it was seeking arrest warrants for 59 of them.

The repatriated individuals have been implicated in crimes like voice phishing, romance scams and so-called “no-show” fraud schemes, Park Sung-joo, head of the National Office of Investigation, told reporters last week.

The group included both “voluntary and involuntary participants”, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has said.

The high-profile repatriations follow public outcry over the torture and killing of a South Korean college student in Cambodia this year, reportedly by a crime ring.

Last week, South Korean foreign ministry officials met with Cambodia’s prime minister and local police to discuss fake jobs and scam centres.

