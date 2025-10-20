E-Paper | October 20, 2025

3 hurt in Qila Abdullah attack

Saleem Shahid Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 08:30am
In this file photo, a security official shows a grenade found at the site of a bomb attack in Quetta, Pakistan, April 24, 2013. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, a security official shows a grenade found at the site of a bomb attack in Quetta, Pakistan, April 24, 2013. — Reuters/File

QUETTA: Three people, including two children, were injured when a hand grenade exploded inside a house in Qila Abdullah, a border district adjoining Afghanistan, on Sunday.

Levies officials said that the incident occurred in the Habibzai area of the district, where unknown armed men hurled a grenade at a house. The grenade landed in the courtyard and exploded, injuring three people, including two children.

Following the attack, Levies personnel rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the district hospital. The blast also shattered the windowpanes of the house and nearby residences. Levies officials said an investigation into the incident was underway.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

