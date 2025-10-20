3 hurt in Qila Abdullah attack

QUETTA: Three people, including two children, were injured when a hand grenade exploded inside a house in Qila Abdullah, a border district adjoining Afghanistan, on Sunday.

Levies officials said that the incident occurred in the Habibzai area of the district, where unknown armed men hurled a grenade at a house. The grenade landed in the courtyard and exploded, injuring three people, including two children.

Following the attack, Levies personnel rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the district hospital. The blast also shattered the windowpanes of the house and nearby residences. Levies officials said an investigation into the incident was underway.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025